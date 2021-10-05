Bobby Shmurda Donates Thousands Of Backpacks And School Supplies To New York Students

Bobby Shmurda gave back to his local community in a major way, by donating over 2,000 backpacks and school supplies to New York area students!

Since Bobby Shmurda was released from his stint “Up North,” he has been working hard on his music, brand, and his philanthropy.

One example of him giving back was his recent donation of school supplies to kids in the New York City public school system.

On Monday, October 4, the “Hot Boy” rapper went into his pocket to bless 2,000 students with notebooks, pencils, pens, paper, and more.

However, his generous gift did not go without an old-school/old-head lecture. He told the students he gifted the supplies to, “Please do not give your mommas no trouble this year. And please do not give your teachers (those sweet little teachers) no trouble this year. And the dude teachers too … ah… ah… ah… All that, you heard?”

He continued by saying he was proud of them.

“I want to say that I’m proud of y’all for being brave, for being strong, and for staying in school. Always remember you guys are unstoppable. You can do anything you set your mind to,” the Brooklyn rapper continued.

This is not the first time he has given back to the community that held him down (at least energetically) while he was locked away for six years.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the rapper gave free meals and haircuts from three private barbers to 200 dads and their kids for Father’s Day.

The families who reside in Brooklyn’s The Win Shelter chowed down on a tasty (but spicey) Caribbean-styled brunch. The menu included jerk salmon, curried chickpeas, stew chicken, and mac and cheese.

In addition to the grub, the children were also gifted gaming consoles, board games, action figures, footballs, jump ropes, princess-themed costumes, and other items. Dads walked away with something too. They were presented with new T-shirts, underwear, socks, books, and more.

Bobby also personally delivered and served leftover food from The Win Shelter event to another Brooklyn temporary housing location, the CAMBA Men’s Shelter.