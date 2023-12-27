Bobby Shmurda’s Christmas Escapades In Dubai Go Viral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bobby Shmurda spent the Christmas holiday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The American rapper shared a few moments from his adventures in the Middle Eastern country.

Those UAE-set posts by Bobby Shmurda went viral this week. In one video, a bare-chested Shmurda is surrounded by several female companions caressing him on camera.

Another video showed the 29-year-old New York native rapping and dancing to Birdman and Lil Wayne’s “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” single. Shmurda’s Dubai trip generated a lot of online responses.

Some social media users celebrated Bobby Shmurda for “living his best life” in Dubai. In contrast, other commenters questioned why the GS9 representative surrounded himself with what appeared to be Caucasian women.

Shmurda broke out as a recording artist in 2014 when “Hot N####” became a Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later that year, the Epic Records-backed Shmurda She Wrote EP arrived on DSPs.

Conspiracy and weapon possession convictions in 2016 derailed Bobby Shmurda’s career. After serving time in a New York state prison, the Brooklynite exited the penitentiary on February 23, 2021. His Bodboy EP dropped the following year.