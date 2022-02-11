Bobby Shmurda Vents About Epic Records: “I Still Feel Like I’m In Prison”

Bobby Shmurda went off on Epic Records, begging to be released from the label he’s been signed to since 2014.

Bobby Shmurda complained about his label situation on Instagram.

The Epic Records artist expressed frustration over his inability to get out of his contract. He referenced the label’s CEO and chairman Sylvia Rhone in his since-deleted post.

“I got a 70 year old lady running my label,” Bobby Shmurda wrote. “And I love her dearly but [she] doesn’t want to let me go at allllllllllll no Matter what I do I’ve been [signed] to them since I was 19 I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home.”

He continued, “You name one person in the industry a [label] keeps [signed] in jail for six years????? Yeah ik ik I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

Bobby Shmurda said his Epic Records deal makes him feel like he’s still in prison. He also mentioned he completed his debut album.

“This is not a cry for help,” he explained. “this is a message and understanding for my fans that they stopping my music and prolonging my career I been holding s### down doing everything on my own since I been home it’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison. and by the way the album’s done ready to live pleaseeeeeeeee I need them to let me gooooooooo!!! #FreeShmurda.”

Bobby Shmurda signed with Epic Records in 2014. He was released from prison in February 2021 after spending six years behind bars.