Boldy James Involved In “Serious” Car Accident, Suffers Broken Vertebrae

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The two-car collision reportedly took place in Detroit on Monday (January 9).

Boldy James, prolific Griselda Records rapper, was reportedly involved in a car accident that required a trip to a hospital. The incident took place on Monday (January 9) in Detroit, Michigan. According to a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, James arrived in critical condition following the two-car collision.

“Boldy James arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries,” a rep said. “After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.

“Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

Boldy James seems to be in good spirits since the accident. On Friday (January 13), he shared an Instagram post that found him looking forward to the future.

“Griselda 2023 is our year gang,” the caption read. “#227ConCreatures @westsidegunn @romestreetz @godcooks #rapradarpodcast #miaminight.”

Boldy James released his first album, My 1st Chemistry Set, via Mass Appeal Records in 2013. With production from The Alchemist, the album quickly put him on the map. He officially signed with Mass Appeal a year later. In 2020, Boldy James dropped his first project under the Griselda Records umbrella, The Versace Tape. It marked his third release that year, following The Price of Tea in China and Manger on McNichols. Last year, he popped on multiple singles including Curren$y’s “No Yeast.”