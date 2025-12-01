Bomb Squad Called To Courthouse During Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s courtroom showdown experienced some drama after police investigated a suspicious package.

Megan Thee Stallion and her defamation trial collided with a security scare Monday morning (December 1) when a suspicious package outside a Miami federal courthouse prompted a bomb squad response just as jurors prepared to resume deliberations.

The incident unfolded around 8:18 A.M. near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami, where law enforcement discovered a small orange package on the sidewalk.

Miami police quickly shut down Northwest First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets while their bomb squad investigated the item.

Despite the brief chaos, courthouse operations continued without evacuation. Miami police issued traffic warnings as the area was secured, but by mid-morning, the package was declared safe and streets were reopened, according to WSVN.

Inside the building, jurors are weighing the claims in Megan Thee Stallion’s high-profile lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper, known online as “Milagro Gramz.”

The Houston rapper accuses Gramz of spreading false narratives and sharing manipulated pornographic content using deepfake technology.

The trial has drawn national attention not only because of Megan’s celebrity status but also due to the broader legal questions it raises about online defamation and the misuse of AI-generated media.

Jurors began deliberating before Thanksgiving and returned Monday to continue discussions after the holiday break. Megan’s attorneys are seeking damages for what they describe as a calculated effort to harm her public image.

Milagro Gramz, a Texas-based content creator with a sizable digital following, has denied the accusations and maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.