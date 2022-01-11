Bonnaroo Festival Returns: J. Cole, 21 Savage & More On 2022 Lineup

J. Cole, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Isaiah Rashad and more will perform at the Bonnaroo Festival, which returns after a two-year absence.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is coming back after a two-year absence.

Festival organizers announced its return and unveiled the 2022 Bonnaroo lineup on Tuesday (January 11). Hip Hop stars such as J. Cole, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch have been booked for the upcoming event.

The festival will once again be held at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The four-day music event is scheduled to take place on June 16-19, 2022.

Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Tierra Whack, Machine Gun Kelly, Ludacris and $uicideboy$ are among the other notable rappers scheduled to perform. Artists will be performing across 10 stages, which have been improved along with many other Bonnaroo features.

“Bonnaroo has paid close attention to fan feedback throughout its history in order to best enhance the onsite experience, each year integrating new features and exciting upgrades to the overall event,” festival organizers said in a press release. “Bonnaroo 2022 will see the debut of an array of additional activities and site improvements, including enhanced signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations and much more.”

The annual Bonnaroo Festival hasn’t gone as planned since 2019. The 2020 edition was canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 festivities were called off due to severe flooding in Tennessee.

Check out the entire lineup for the upcoming festival below.