Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kodak Black & More Tapped For “Book Of Clarence” Soundtrack

Jeymes Samuel talks about directing the film and creating the music project.

The Book of Clarence will arrive in theaters on Friday (January 12). A soundtrack for the movie hosts tracks with music legends such as Jay-Z and Lil Wayne.

Roc Nation presented the official tracklist for the upcoming album. Director Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) oversaw the body of work and appears as a lead artist on all 11 tracks.

In addition, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks joined Jeymes Samuel for the “Hallelujah Heaven” single. Plus, Samuel, Jay-Z and D’Angelo collaborated on a song titled “I Want You Forever.”

“There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie,” Jeymes Samuel told Billboard. “It was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other.”

The British singer/filmmaker continued, “But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven.’ Collaborating with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope; I loved getting them all on the same track.”

The Book of Clarence Tracklist

The Book of Clarence soundtrack also features Jorge Ben Jor, Adekunle Gold, Jorja Smith, and Alice Smith. Hip-Hop stars Kid Cudi, Doja Cat and Kodak Black make appearances as well.



Jeymes Samuel’s The Book of Clarence stars LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, and Anna Diop. The cast also includes David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.