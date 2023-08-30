Jay-Z Makes Instagram Comeback To Promote Director Jeymes Samuel’s ‘The Book Of Clarence’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The LaKeith Stanfield-starring movie arrives in early 2024.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is still one of the most relevant Hip-Hop stars in the world today. The billionaire mogul managed to keep himself in the public eye without having a constant social media presence.

Unexpectedly, Jay-Z made his return to social media on Tuesday (August 29). It appears the sole reason for Hov’s Instagram comeback centers around The Book of Clarence motion picture.

Jay-Z shared a trailer for the upcoming The Book of Clarence on his Instagram page. The caption for the teaser video simply read, “The Book Of Clarence. January 2024.”

Jeymes Samuel directed the biblically-themed The Book of Clarence. The star-studded cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

In addition, Jay-Z is credited as a producer for The Book of Clarence alongside Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda. The Roc Nation founder pulled a similar Instagram move for a previous Samuel-led film.

Jay-Z joined Instagram in November 2021 to raise awareness about Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall. That Western also featured the 4:44 album creator as a producer. He contributed to the movie’s soundtrack as well.

The Harder They Fall won several awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. That production also garnered Jeymes Samuel several industry accolades like Best Director (African-American Film Critics Association) and Outstanding Director (Black Reel Awards).