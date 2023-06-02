Boosie And Ralo Beef Escalates Over Snitching Allegations

Boosie Badazz engaged in a war of words with Ralo on Friday (June 2).
The two traded shots on social media after Boosie accused Ralo of snitching in a Breakfast Club interview. Ralo responded to the allegations in a series of Twitter posts.
“These n##### be acting like some real b######, yawl salon talking ass n#####,” Ralo wrote. “Gossiping grandma, drunk auntie, b#### group chat ass n#####. I hate yawl f### n#####…”
He added, “Ole p#### ass n##### always running they mouth, don’t even be knowing what the f### they be talking about. Idgaf if you don’t f### wit me n####. I was straight waaaaay before I even met yo lame ass…”
Boosie fired back at Ralo on Twitter. The Baton Rouge native claimed Ralo had a guilty conscience.
“@ralofamgoon U BEING STRAIGHT WITH MONEY BEFORE U MET ME HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WHAT U HAVE DONE‼️” he wrote. “EVERY REAL STREET N#### KNOW WHATS UP. LIKE I TOLD U N OUR TEXT‼️ U CAN RUN THAT S### ON SOMEONE ELSE LOL N U The ONE A LAME ASS N#### COOPERATING WHEN ALL YO N##### BEING SOLID‼️WHAT U SORRY FOR ? uletusdownnitshurtingyouinside.”
Ralo, who’s serving an eight-year prison sentence, denied snitching. He blasted Boosie for spreading gossip.
“YOU ALWAYS GOING ON THE INTERNET AND INTERVIEWS GOSSIPING ABOUT PEOPLE THAT S### LAME,” Ralo wrote. “YOU DONT KNOW S### ABOUT ME RAPPING ASS N####. IF I TOLD I WOULD BE COCKY ENOUGH TO SAY I DID AND EVERY B#### STILL WOULDVE SUCKED MY DICK. I AINT TRYING TO SAVE FACE FOR NONE OF YOU MFS. RALO AINT TOLD ON NOBODY…”
But Boosie insisted Ralo was a rat. The outspoken rapper invoked the name of the late Trouble a.k.a. Skoob in another tweet.
“U know what you did n#### n it’s eating you up inside,” he wrote. “SMH ITS NEVER GO LEAVE U N####‼️THE REAL KNOW u A RAT. ITS OFFICIAL‼️ TAKE YO LICK N TELL THE REAL N##### YOU SORRY LIKE YOU TOLD YOUR CO DEFENDANT you was SORRY‼️ WHAT U THINK SKOOB A SAY BOUT WHAT U DID N####? Ask yourself that question.”
Ralo scoffed at the snitching allegations, suggesting he’d already be out of prison if the claims were. He also challenged Boosie to a fight.
“It’s eating me up cuz I did all these years i prison and lame as n##### like u calling a solid n#### ah rat,” he wrote. “P#### ass n#### if I would’ve told ‘I WOULD BE OUT’ with my daughter. I could’ve made it to the father and daughter dances. I lost all that s### staying solid to this p#### ass code. Why the f### u putting Trouble and the world in our business hoe ass n####??? Set the welcome home Ralo fight up ima beat yo ass #OnGod.”
Ralo mocked Boosie in several other posts. The incarcerated artist criticized his former friend for leaving Baton Rouge and moving to Atlanta.
“That p#### ass n#### left his whole city broke and f##### up, tell him go buy back his block and help his people the way I did,” Ralo wrote. “He ran his scared ass from Louisiana wit the killers to get some peace. I don’t respect n##### like that anyway. REAL KINGS MAKE THERE THRONES AT HOME AND SIT ON THEM… ‘LIKE I DID.’”
Ralo concluded his rant by saying he preferred the “old Boosie” not the “new hoe ass Boosie.”