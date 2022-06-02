Ralo’s Team Calls For Prayer After Revealing 8 Year Prison Sentence

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Can’t Lie” rhymer is looking to come home.

Prosecutors charged Terrell “Ralo” Davis with two federal counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. According to Ralo’s verified Instagram page, the Atlanta-raised rapper faces an 8-year prison sentence.

The caption for the Ralo’s post reads:

The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served. The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time. He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year. We need prayer 🙏 hands… #FreeRalo @ralofamgoon Instagram

Authorities arrested Ralo at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in 2018. The Famerica frontman allegedly took part in a scheme to transport 964 pounds of marijuana from California to Georgia.

Several high-profile Hip Hop figures signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling for Ralo to receive clemency. Drake, Killer Mike, Meek Mill, T.I., Quavo, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, and Gunna were among the people to back the Political Prisoner creator’s release.