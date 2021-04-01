Drake, Killer Mike & More Sign Letter To President Biden Calling For The Release Of Atlanta Rapper Ralo

(AllHipHop News)
In 2018, Terrell “Ralo” Davis was charged with two federal counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The Atlanta-raised rapper is accused of running a nearly $2 million cross-country marijuana operation.
Mission Green is now pushing to get Ralo and other defendants in cannabis cases to be released. The Weldon Project initiative sent a letter to United States President Joe Biden advocating clemency for Davis.
Hip Hop artists such as Drake, Killer Mike, Meek Mill, T.I., Quavo, 2 Chainz, Freeway, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Gunna, and Waka Flocka Flame signed the Mission Green letter. NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett, NBA All-Star John Wall, Atlanta Falcons player Julio Jones, and others are also signatories.
A message on Ralo’s verified Instagram page reads:
TODAY MY LEGAL TEAM DELIVERED DOCUMENTS DIRECTLY IN THE HANDS OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND HIS ADMINISTRATION, BEGGING FOR A PARDON FOR MYSELF. DRAKE NAME WAS #1 ON THAT LIST IN SUPPORT OF MY PARDON, ALONG WITH DOZENS OF OTHER HIGH RANKING PEOPLE WITHIN OUR COUNTRY & THE HIP HOP COMMUNITY . WE THANK HIM AND EVERYONE THATS PUTTING EFFORT INTO THIS CAUSE. @forbes AN OTHERS ARE USING MY CASE AS THE FACE FOR JUSTICE ON MARIJUANNA. WE CALLING FOR PUBLIC AN ALL INFLUENCERS SUPPORT. CLICK LINK IN MY BIO, VISIT FAMERICANEWS.COM OR WELDONAGLOSPROJECT.COM TO ASSIST US IN FREEING MYSELF AN THOUSANDS #PARDONRALO
Authorities allege Davis sold drugs from multiple apartment units he owned in the Atlanta area. Ralo and his purported Famerica gang affiliates were also implicated in a scheme to transport 964 pounds of marijuana from California to Georgia.
Ralo was initially taken into custody on April 15, 2018 at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. He faces up to 8 years in federal prison if convicted. The Famerican Gangster mixtape creator is still incarcerated in Alabama’s Clayton County Detention Center while awaiting trial.
Biden is on the record calling for the decriminalization of marijuana and the expunging of prior convictions. Just this week, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana. The bill signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo also expunged the criminal records of tens of thousands of people convicted of cannabis-related crimes.