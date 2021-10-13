Boosie Accused Of Inciting A Riot During Legendz Of The Streetz Tour

Boosie has been busted for a fight on the Legendz of the Streetz Tour, which left speakers and other stage equipment damaged!

Rapper Boosie has been formally charged for a wild melee on the stage during the Atlanta stop on the Legendz of the Streetz Tour.

Police have charged Boosie with inciting a riot, criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.

The charges stem from the incident, which took place at the State Farm Arena on October 1.

Boosie and his crew fought with a man, and during the fracas, the rapper and his entourage damaged audio equipment and speakers owned by a production company and the State Farm Arena.

The rapper was taken into custody Monday (October 11. He posted bail earlier this morning (October 12).

Promoters eventually booted Boosie from the Legendz of the Streetz Tour. He still showed up for an afterparty in Baltimore, which ended in gunfire.

The rapper was hosting “Championship Sundays” at Euphoria Nightclub on October 4 when a man was shot multiple times and left in critical condition.

The Legendz of the Streetz Tour still features DJ Drama, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, and other special guests.