Boosie Badazz Attemps To Hijack T-Pain’s Mark Zuckerberg Collab To Get Out Of Instagram Jail

Do you think Boosie Badazz can get T-Pain to vouch for him with Mark Zuckerberg and end his one-sided feud with Instagram once and for all?

Boosie Badazz is attempting to strongarm his way into a conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg by way of his new collaborator, T-Pain.

A little over a year after Zuckerberg teased the idea of collaborating with T-Pain after he went viral over an AI-altered image of himself with a beard, he has finally managed to land himself in the studio with the Grammy Award-winning artist.

In a post on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 12), Zuckerberg shared a photo of himself and T-Pain in the studio together, alluding to the fact their their collab was finally coming to fruition.

The following day, it was revealed that Zuck and T-Pain recently joined forces in order to remix the Tallahassee-bred vocalist’s#### record “Get Low” in honor of the Tech entrepreneur and his wife’s anniversary. In a follow-up feed post, Zuckerberg explained the significance of the song to his relationship while also celebrating the creation of the dynamic recording duo Z-Pain with the Nappy Boy Entertainment mogul.

“‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary,” Zuckerberg explained in the caption of the post he shared announcing the release of the remix he and T-Pain crafted. “This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P”

“Happy anniversary! Thanks for letting me be a part of this” T-Pain wrote in the comments section of the post.

In response, Boosie has called on T-Pain and pressured him to speak to Zuckerberg on his behalf over his battles with the Meta platform Instagram over the course of the past few years.

“TPAIN U RIGHT ON SIDE @zuck CAN U LOOK OUT FA ME N TELL DUDE STOP STOP TRYNA STOP MY MOTION,” Boosie Badazz petetioned T-Pain in the tweet before adding pressure with an aggresive rhetorical question, “R U GO BE QUIET N ACT LIKE U NEVER SEEN THIS TWEET?”

The Baton Rouge native, who watched several of his accounts get deactivated in recent years over nudity, which he denies, has publicly called out Zuckerberg and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri in angry tirades on multiple occaisons. In 2021, he called Mosseri a “b##ch” and criticized his wife’s looks after one of his accounts was deactivated. Prior to that incident, in 2020, Boosie bribed Zuckerberg $100,000 in order to get one of his accounts back. Boosie’s latest appeal to Zuckerberg by way of T-Pain follows his plea to President-Elect Donald Trump to pardon him over a 2023 gun case in which he faces federal charges.