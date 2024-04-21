Mark Zuckerberg Doesn’t Know Who Turned Him Into Internet Jack Harlow

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This could actually be a whole rollout campaign for Meta AI’s update if Zuck doesn’t get lost in the sauce!

Mark Zuckerberg has caught wind of his Jack Harlow-facing, A.I.-generated transformation, and his reaction appears to be that of one mixed with confusion and/or frustration.

Apparently, the tech puppeteer of Meta, Facebook and Instagram wasn’t feeling any of the #ZaddyZuck or #ZuckHarlow alter egos created from his likeness in the latest viral A.I. scandal. For those of you who may have missed it, A.I. savvy trolls repurposed screenshot from a video Zuck originally posted on his official Instagram account and gave the screengrab the “Churchill Downs” treatment. Coincidentally enough, the original video served as an announcement for launch of Meta A.I.’s latest update.

The disingenuous A.I. deepfake hit social media and spread like wildfire, with one tweet showing a before and after comparison of Zuckerberg reaching more than 19 million viewers on Twitter (X). Zuckerberg wasn’t intrigued, though—well ,at least in the same way millions of social media users were. His reaction in the comments section of an Instagram post that shared a side-by-side comparison from the video juxtaposed next to the A.I.-generated image is a tell-tale sign he’s had it with social media’s un-seriousness.

“Okay who did this?” he wrote in the comment section of the post.

It’s hard to tell if buddy is actually really upset about the whole ting or if he’s more-so just curious as to why whoever did it actually did it. No Diddy! In my humble opinion, I think Zuck should gon’ head and just let the internet do what it does and go with the flow. Just imagine if Zuckerberg linked up with Harlow for a video using Meta A.I. and they drop that joint and it goes No. 1. That’s an easy lick, Zuck!

Peep the post below for a glimpse of the alterations which manifested Zuck Harlow.