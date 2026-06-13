Rick Ross & T.I. Connect On “Mahogany Caskets”

Rick Ross and T.I. connect on “Mahogany Caskets,” the first single from Ross’s 12th studio album “Set In Stone” dropping July 17.

Rick Ross just dropped “Mahogany Caskets” with T.I., and it’s the first real taste of what’s coming on his 12th studio album this summer.

The track hit streaming platforms on June 12, giving fans a preview of Set In Stone ahead of the full project’s July 17 release.

Both rappers came through with bars that remind you why they’ve stayed relevant in the game for this long, trading verses over production with a luxe Southern vibe running through it.

The collaboration marks another moment where Ross and T.I. connect on wax, and the chemistry between them is undeniable.

Set In Stone is shaping up to be a significant project for Ross, especially after the album was pushed back from its original June 12 release date to July 17.

The delay gave him more time to perfect the project, and “Mahogany Caskets” shows that the extra work paid off.

With 19 tracks on the album, there’s plenty of material to dig into when it drops next month. Ross has been building momentum all year, and this single proves he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

The track also signals that Ross is still hungry to compete at the highest level of Hip-Hop, something that fans have been waiting to see from the veteran rapper.

Pre-orders for Set In Stone are live now on all major platforms, and based on what “Mahogany Caskets” delivers, the full album is definitely worth your attention when it arrives in five weeks.