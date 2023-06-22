Boosie Badazz Behind Bars Despite Bond, Calls For Protests Over Prosecutor “Misconduct”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Despite being granted bail, Boosie Badazz remains locked up, and he blames the prosecutor, claiming he’s “racist” with “evil intentions.”

Boosie Badazz is calling for action from behind bars, accusing prosecutors of “total misconduct” for what he claims is a refusal to respect the judge’s decision to grant him bond in his federal gun case.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was arrested on June 14 and held on multiple gun charges. Among them, “felony possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways.”

Boosie was expected to be released from federal custody after Judge Allison Goddard awarded bail on June 20.

But Boosie is still locked up, and he’s blaming the prosecutor, who he claims is “racist” and has “evil intentions” towars him. In a desperate plea on social media, Boosie called for his followers to protest his continued detention.

“After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” Boosie wrote via Twitter on Wednesday night (June 21). “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.”

Boosie Badazz Calls For Protests And Prayers

Boosie Badazz added, “The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor. He is racist and has evil intentions. Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison. I need the people of San Diego outside the court tomorrow to protest the injustice that is being done to me.”

Boosie then called on “ALL prayer warriors across the world” to pray for the prosecutor’s removal. “Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career. Help Me Fight this Injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”

Read his entire statement below.