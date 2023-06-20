Boosie Granted Bail; Rapper’s Lawyer Slams His “Outrageous” Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Federal agents arrested Boosie Badazz shortly after he appeared in court for a state gun case, which was dismissed.

Boosie Badazz received a break from a judge amid his recent legal troubles.

According to ABC 10 in San Diego, Judge Allison Goddard granted bail to Boosie in his federal gun case. Last week, federal agents arrested the rapper after he appeared in a San Diego court to face state gun charges.

San Diego police arrested Boosie for being a felon in possession of a firearm following a traffic stop in May. The state gun case was dismissed on June 14.

The feds quickly apprehended Boosie after the dismissal, accusing him of illegally carrying a pistol during a music video shoot in May. Federal agents allegedly spotted Boosie with the gun on Instagram Live.

Boosie’s lawyer Meghan Blanco criticized authorities for going too far in a felon in possession of a firearm case. She believed the feds were harassing her client.

“It is outrageous that the government decided to swoop on the day that he was going to enter a plea for probation, pull him in federally, detain him and then announce an inability to move forward with their detention hearing, knowing what he had scheduled the following weekend,” Blanco said.

Boosie will not be allowed to travel outside of the United States while out on bail. His next court date is scheduled for June 29.