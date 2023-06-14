Boosie Taken Into Custody By The Feds After Gun Case Dismissed During Court Hearing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Boosie is in some big trouble after he was taken into federal custody today during a court hearing over a previous gun case. Read more!

Torrence Hatch, better known by his stage name Boosie Badazz, was arrested by federal agents today following his court hearing about gun charges from last month, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office​.

The 38-year-old rapper was in court today for his ongoing gun case, which was dismissed. However, he was taken into custody immediately after his hearing due to another pending legal issue. The details surrounding the new arrest remain unclear​.

This arrest comes on the heels of a string of legal troubles for the rapper.

In May, the rapper was in San Diego to shoot a music video and perform at a club. Boosie and a 28-year-old man named Billy Johnson ran into trouble when they were arrested during a traffic stop.

Officers allegedly found two loaded guns in the vehicle.

Boosie was subsequently charged with felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlisted owner of a registered firearm​.

After posting his $50,000 bail, he appeared at the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub. Footage from the event showed him leading the crowd in a chant criticizing the San Diego police​​.

The rap star pleaded not guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm on May 15 and vehemently denied the allegations​​.

Boosie could have faced up to three years in prison​​if convicted on the gun charge. However, the dismissal of his case earlier today alleviated this risk, only to be followed by a new arrest.

Boosie’s legal difficulties have been a recurring theme in his career. He has faced various legal issues over the years, including a murder-for-hire case in his hometown of Baton Rouge. A jury found him not guilty of murder in 2012​.

Currently, Hatch’s legal team has not commented on his latest arrest. More information will be provided as the case develops.