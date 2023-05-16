Boosie Denies Being A Gun-Toting Felon; Pleads Not Guilty At San Diego Hearing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz and a 28-year-old man were arrested on weapons charges while the rapper was out in San Diego.

Boosie Badazz pleaded not guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Monday (May 15).

Earlier this month, Boosie and a 28-year-old man named Billy Johnson were arrested during a traffic stop in San Diego. Officers allegedly found two loaded guns while searching the vehicle.

Boosie was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm on May 6. His bail was $50,000.

Johnson was accused of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded gun not registered to him. He remains in jail.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, traveled to San Diego to shoot a music video and perform at a club. He appeared at the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub after posting bail. Footage from the event showed him leading the crowd in a “F### San Diego police” chant.

The controversial rapper faces up to three years in prison if convicted on the gun charge. Boosie dealt with various legal troubles over the years, including a murder-for-hire case in his hometown of Baton Rouge. A jury found him not guilty of murder in 2012.