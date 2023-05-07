Was Lil Boosie Arrested Over A Gun?

Uh OH: Lil Boosie may have some legal issues. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was arrested yesterday. Records posted from the San Diego Country Sheriff’s Department suggest strongly that the rapper has been arrested on gun charges.
At the time of this writing, Boosie has not made any comment. Oh yeah, that is hard if he is in jail.
Right now, we don’t know if the rapper has secured bail or resolved the issue quickly. This could be an issue if it is “a felon in possession of a firearm” or something like that. Boosie has a past and t his will not bode well for him if the rumors are truth. He was even staring at a death penalty case in his native land Louisiana on a murder charge. He beat it but still had to do several years.
What is crazy is he recently talked positively about being cancer-free.
Cancer free from his body, but the body is not free from the man.