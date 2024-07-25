Boosie Badazz Calls Federal Prosecutor “Racist” After He’s Indicted On Same Felony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz reveals he found out about his new indictment while on a vacation with 30 of his family members.

Boosie Badazz’s legal troubles appear to have resurfaced, despite a federal judge’s dismissal of his felony gun case just weeks ago.

The Baton Rouge rap veteran has found himself in legal turmoil once again, except this time while on vacation with his family, Boosie received unexpected news from his lawyer about a new indictment. According to Boosie, the indictment comes from federal prosecutor “M. Wheat” who had previously charged him with the same felony gun possession that was dismissed by a federal judge. In a lengthy tweet, Boosie expressed his disbelief and frustration with the new indictment.

“I’M ON VACATION WITH MY FAMILY MY LAWYER CALL ME N SAY THIS FEDERAL PROSECUTOR M. WHEAT HAS INDICTED ME AGAIN ON THE SAME CHARGE N ADDED A CHARGE THAT I WAS A DRUG ATTACK AROUND,” Boosie Badazz stated. “A ATTACK AROUND A FIREARM SMH.”

Boosie then questioned the timing and motivation behind the new charges. He also went a step further and accused the prosecutor of being racist and having a personal vendetta against him, describing it as an attempt to hinder a successful Black man with a voice.

“WHY YOU DIDNT CHARGE ME WITH THAT THE FIRST TIME?” he wrote. “THE JUDGE HAS RULED. AT THIS POINT YOU MAKING THIS A CIRCUS. THIS HAS TO BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL. THIS SHOWS HOW FAR THESE DEVILS WILL GO TO TRY N STOP A SUCCESSFUL BLACK MAN WITH A VOICE. THIS MAN HAS A SERIOUS VENDETTA OF HATE AGAINST ME.

“HE WANTS TO BE A CHARACTER N A FILM. HE JUST DOESNT RESPECT THE COURTS. HE RACIST N HAS NO RESPECT FOR THE COURTS‼️IF I WASNT BOOSIE THIS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING TO ME.”

Boosie also shared a startling anecdote about his first court appearance, remarking, “THIS SAME MAN LOOKED AT ME SAID ‘WIPE ME DOWN’ ON MY FIRST COURT APPEARANCE lol HES OBSESSED. IVE NEVER SEEN NOTHING LIKE THIS N MY DAM LIFE.”

Boosie Badazz concluded by reflecting on the recent turn of events, which he believes he will persevere through the strength of God.

“30 of us ON VACATION N I GET THIS NEWS ‼️” he wrote. “HE PUT HIS HARDEST BATTLES ON HIS STRONGEST SOUJAS ‘GOD GOT ME’. THIS MAN DOSENT RESPECT THE LAW. TELL A PRESIDENT PARDON THIS B####### #justiceforboosie.”

The origins of Boosie Badazz’s legal troubles trace back to earlier this year when he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case was dismissed by a federal judge, which Boosie believed had put an end to the matter. However, the new indictment suggests otherwise, adding a charge related to drugs in proximity to a firearm.

The rapper’s legal battles are not new. Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, went to prison in 2009 on drug charges, including third-offense possession of marijuana. In 2011, he was additionally charged with first-degree murder, but he was acquitted in 2012.

He remained incarcerated for his drug charges until his release in March 2014. During his time in prison, he faced various other charges related to drug smuggling, which were eventually dropped.

