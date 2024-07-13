Boosie Badazz Breaks Down Celebrating Dismissal Of 2023 Federal Gun Charge  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie is planning an extended vacation after a judge official dismissed the federal gun charges stemming from his 2002 arrest.

Boosie Badazz was elated after his federal gun charge was officially dismissed following his gun possession arrest in 2023.

On Friday (July 12), the Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram to announce the good news in an emotional video following the court hearing. “It’s over with,” he said through tears.

“CASE DISMISSED GOD I JUST WANNA SAY THANK U,” he shared in the caption. “EVERY TIME IT LOOKED LIKE IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE YOU SHOWED THEY ASS! TO ANYONE N TROUBLE CALL ON GOD I DONT CARE HOW BAD IT LOOKS HE WILL DO IT! HE WILL MAKE A AWAY OUT OF NO WAY.”

In a follow-up video, Boosie gave glory to God and said he would head off somewhere on vacation with his family.

“I’m at a loss for words right now, man,” Boosie said, tearing up “I’m gonna take me a trip cross country, bro. Got to about three different countries. God good, boy. He’ll make a way out of no way. That n#### love me, bro.”

Last month, Boosie cut off his ankle monitor and hurled it into his swimming pool when learning the federal charges were set to be dropped.

“My P.O. say the charges terminated,” Boosie declared as his guests whooped and cheered. “And I can cut my ankle monitor off.”

Boosie’s legal issues stemmed from a traffic stop in May 2023 when police found two loaded handguns in his car. Cops charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge dismissed the case weeks later, but Federal agents nabbed him moments after the dismissal. The feds also charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.