Boosie Badazz Tosses Ankle Monitor In The Pool; Claims Federal Gun Charges Dropped 

Boosie Badazz was locked up for nearly a week after being arrested on federal gun charges in June last year.

Boosie Badazz is celebrating after scoring a major legal victory after learning that he’s free of the federal gun charges that landed him behind bars last year.

In June 2023, the Baton Rouge native was locked up for the second time in as many months. He was eventually released on a $100,000 bond after spending several days in jail.

On Monday (June 24), a year and a day after he was placed on bond, Boosie revealed his case had ended. He celebrated with a special announcement before tossing his ankle monitor into his swimming pool.

In a video from a recent pool party, the “Wipe Me” Down stood atop a rock as he announced his good news. “My P.O. say the charges terminated,” Boosie declared as his guests whooped and cheered. “And I can cut my ankle monitor off.

Boosie then hurled the ankle monitor into the pool and dived in after it as his guests continued cheering.

Back in May 2023, San Diego police arrested Boosie following a traffic stop and charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Although the case was dismissed weeks later, Federal agents nabbed Boosie moments after the dismissal. The feds also charged with him being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and should not be let out on bond. However, the judge disagreed, and Boosie was granted bail on June 23, 2023.