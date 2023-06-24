Boosie Badazz Out Of Jail On $100K Bond, Immediately Demands BET Awards Tickets

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After spending days in a San Diego jail, the Baton Rouge rapper is finally out and ready to mingle.

Boosie Badazz has been released from jail after spending several days behind bars. Now that the “Wipe Me Down” rapper is a free man, he’s returned to social media to let his fanbase know he’s “back.” But with his freedom, the rapper apparently wants to party. During an Instagram Live session, Boosie hit up BET with a special request.

“BET, I need three tickets,” he said. “I’ll go to [the] BET Awards, but I gotta go with my attorneys.” He continued, “I need a haircut. Oh, man, I’m out of breath already. Boosie back!”

He then bragged about dropping a new 10-track album called “First Day Back” on all DSPs on the day of his release.

As previously reported by AllHipHop, Boosie was incarcerated on a gun charge, the second time within months. Boosie was the first to share with his fans that he was granted bond. Despite paying it and the prosecutor having no proof he was a flight risk, Boosie still wasn’t released.

After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go. They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down,… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 22, 2023

The next day, he told his family, friends and fans, “Just got another bond. Be out soon!!!”

Just got another bond. Be out soon!!! — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 22, 2023

On June 23, a judge decided to release Boosie from a San Diego jail. As soon as he got out, he hopped on Instagram Live to say, “I want to thank God. I got cherries on my knees [because] I prayed so much.”

The rapper also thanked his family, the “prayer warriors” and his fans who traveled to the Southern California city to support him. He added in another tweet, “God can’t fail!!”

The 2023 BET Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25).