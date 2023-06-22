Boosie Badazz Secures Bail; Second Judge Shuts Down Attempt To Keep Him In Jail

Prosecutors failed to convince a judge to deny bail to Boosie Badazz in a federal gun case.
According to NBC San Diego, Judge Cathy Bencivengo denied the prosecution’s request to keep Boosie in jail on Thursday (June 22). The judge agreed with a previous ruling made by Judge Allison Goddard, who granted the rapper bail on Tuesday (June 20).
Prosecutors appealed Judge Goddard’s decision, claiming Boosie was a danger to the community. Judge Bencivengo rejected the appeal but raised Boosie’s bond to $100,000.
Last month, police arrested Boosie following a traffic stop in San Diego. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The state gun case was dismissed on June 14.
Federal agents apprehended Boosie on the same day as the state’s dismissal. The feds also charged with him being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Earlier this week, Judge Goddard allowed Boosie to be released on a $50,000 bond in the federal gun case. But the outspoken artist remained in jail while prosecutors appealed the ruling.
“After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” he wrote on Twitter. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.”
Boosie asked his Twitter followers to “protest the injustice” done to him. He shared a photo of one fan who showed up to court in San Diego on Thursday.