Boosie Badazz Secures Bail; Second Judge Shuts Down Attempt To Keep Him In Jail

By: Justin Ivey

A judge previously granted bail to Boosie, but he was forced to remain in jail while prosecutors appealed the ruling.

Prosecutors failed to convince a judge to deny bail to Boosie Badazz in a federal gun case.

According to NBC San Diego, Judge Cathy Bencivengo denied the prosecution’s request to keep Boosie in jail on Thursday (June 22). The judge agreed with a previous ruling made by Judge Allison Goddard, who granted the rapper bail on Tuesday (June 20).

Prosecutors appealed Judge Goddard’s decision, claiming Boosie was a danger to the community. Judge Bencivengo rejected the appeal but raised Boosie’s bond to $100,000.

Last month, police arrested Boosie following a traffic stop in San Diego. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The state gun case was dismissed on June 14.

Federal agents apprehended Boosie on the same day as the state’s dismissal. The feds also charged with him being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Earlier this week, Judge Goddard allowed Boosie to be released on a $50,000 bond in the federal gun case. But the outspoken artist remained in jail while prosecutors appealed the ruling.

“After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” he wrote on Twitter. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.”

Boosie asked his Twitter followers to “protest the injustice” done to him. He shared a photo of one fan who showed up to court in San Diego on Thursday.