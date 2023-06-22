Boosie Badazz Secures Bail; Second Judge Shuts Down Attempt To Keep Him In Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A judge previously granted bail to Boosie, but he was forced to remain in jail while prosecutors appealed the ruling.

Prosecutors failed to convince a judge to deny bail to Boosie Badazz in a federal gun case.

According to NBC San Diego, Judge Cathy Bencivengo denied the prosecution’s request to keep Boosie in jail on Thursday (June 22). The judge agreed with a previous ruling made by Judge Allison Goddard, who granted the rapper bail on Tuesday (June 20).

Prosecutors appealed Judge Goddard’s decision, claiming Boosie was a danger to the community. Judge Bencivengo rejected the appeal but raised Boosie’s bond to $100,000.

Last month, police arrested Boosie following a traffic stop in San Diego. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The state gun case was dismissed on June 14.

Federal agents apprehended Boosie on the same day as the state’s dismissal. The feds also charged with him being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Earlier this week, Judge Goddard allowed Boosie to be released on a $50,000 bond in the federal gun case. But the outspoken artist remained in jail while prosecutors appealed the ruling.

“After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” he wrote on Twitter. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.”

Boosie asked his Twitter followers to “protest the injustice” done to him. He shared a photo of one fan who showed up to court in San Diego on Thursday.