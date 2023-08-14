Boosie Badazz Claims R. Kelly Would “Smoke” Michael Jackson In A Verzuz  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz says Michael Jackson would get smoked by R. Kelly in a Verzuz, claiming the disgraced Chicago singer is unbeatable.

Boosie Badazz is singing R. Kelly’s praises again, championing the disgraced R&B singer, who he claims cannot be beaten in a Verzuz, not even by the likes of Michael Jackson.

The Baton Rouge Louisiana native shared his thoughts during an Instagram Live chat with his fans Sunday (August 13). According to Boosie, R. Kelly has so many hits he could take on an entire streaming platform and still be victorious.

“Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly,” Boosie insisted. “You gone’ have to put him in a Verzus with Spotify.

He then brought up the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, claiming R. Kelly would “smoke” Michael Jackson in a head-to-head clash. “Hit for hit, he would blow Michael Jackson,” Boosie stated before questioning who has more hits.

“How many Michael Jackson songs you know and how many R Kelly songs you know?” he continued. “Aint nobody got more hits than Kellz. Y’all don’t wanna keep it real ‘cause he in the position he in.”

Boosie Says R. Kelly Should Be Allowed To “Make A Difference”

While many social media users pushed back against his claims, Boosie is a firm supporter of the Chicago-bred singer. He called for a lower sentence when Kelly was given 30 years following his 2021 conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, claiming the singer could come out and warn young girls about predators.

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30,” Bossie tweeted after Kelly’s sentencing. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone .N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man College professors get probation for this s###.”

Boosie continued. “Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence ,30 years Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference ?but 30 years like Come on world.”