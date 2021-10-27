Boosie Badazz Claps Back At Lil Nas X’s Dad

The Boosie Badazz versus Lil Nas X feud continues. The online back-and-forth between the two rappers now includes LNX’s father joining the rivalry.

Over the weekend, Lil Nas X joked about making a song with Boosie in an Instagram Live video. This led to Boosie calling Lil Nas X a “f#####” and telling him to commit suicide.

Twitter removed Boosie’s hateful tweet after users reported the post as abusive and harmful. Boosie did not apologize for the homophobic rhetoric. Instead, the 38-year-old performer insisted he has widespread support from around the world.

Robert Stafford & Lil Nas X

In response to Boosie’s over-the-top tweet, Lil Nas X’s father posted an Instagram Story defending his son. Robert Stafford wrote:

How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids? Man, sit your old man looking ass down. The game has [passed] you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it. @rlstafford_sang

Boosie Badazz returned to Twitter in order to fire back at Lil Nas X’s dad. Once again, Boosie decided to attack LNX’s sexual orientation by mocking the fact that he is openly gay.

DONT GET MAD AT ME CAUSE YOUR SON CAME OUT LIKE THAT LOL 🤷🏽‍♂️ I KNOW IT HURTS — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 27, 2021

“DON’T GET MAD AT ME CAUSE YOUR SON CAME OUT LIKE THAT LOL 🤷🏽‍♂️ I KNOW IT HURTS,” tweeted Boosie. Many of the replies and quote-tweets connected to Boosie’s tweet accused him of being a “down-low” closeted gay man.

In addition, someone edited Boosie Badazz’s Wikipedia page to read, “Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. (born November 14, 1982), better known by his stage name Bussy BadAzz or simply Bussy (formerly Lil Boosie), is a washed up American rapper who spends his free time being angry about men loving other men.”