Boosie Badazz Defends Parenting After Gifting 16-Year-Old Daughter Porsche 

Boosie Badazz is standing by his decision and defending his parenting after gifting his daughter a Porsche for her sweet 16.

On Monday (January 1), the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper shared a video on Instagram of the birthday girl receiving her gift.

Boosie has made a habit of buying luxury vehicles for his children, so this latest gift should come as no surprise.

However, while many praised the lavish present, critics also scrutinized Boosie. Some questioned if he could take the car back after previously seizing the pink Mercedes-Benz he gifted daughter Toriana Hatch for her 16th birthday in 2023.

Boosie fired back at the critics, defending his parenting in a lengthy social media post.

He blasted the naysayers, telling them to “Be happy” for his daughter. “SHES A 16 YEAR OLD STRAIGHT A STUDENT WITH A 2025 PORSCHE THATS PAID FOR,” he stated.

Boosie then referenced the controversy over daughter Tori’s vehicle. Back in 2023, Boosie and his daughter clashed in a heated online spat. He went on to diss Tori and her mother on the song “Ungrateful” and even went as far as removing his daughter from his will.

Boosie Defends Taking Daughter Tori’s Car

Nonetheless, Boosie proudly boasted he’s only taken one car back out of the five he’s given his children.

“SOME KIDS PHONES GET TAKEN WHEN THEY MESS UP,” he continued. “N SOME KIDS CARS GET TAKEN WITH THEY MESS UP ,ITS CALLED #parenting.”

He added, “SO YALL WORRY BOUT THEM ANDRIODS N IPHONES N IM GO WORRY ABOUT THESE PORSCHES , BENZES N AUDI TRUCKS LOL N ONE MO THANG ‼️WHAT DID YOUR BABYDADDY GET YOUR CHILD FOR HER 16th? WHAT DID YOUR DADDY GET YOU FOR YOUR 16th ? WHERE IM FROM DOING FOR YOUR KIDS IS [‘Keeping it Gangsta’].”

Meanwhile, Boosie recently revealed he’s expecting his ninth child. The rapper and his fiancée, Rajel Nelson, are expecting a little girl.