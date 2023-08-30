Boosie Confirms He Took Daughter Out Of His Will Amid Family Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie dissed his daughter and baby mama on a song titled “Ungrateful,” which created more bad blood within the family.

Boosie Badazz aired out more family drama after catching heat for dissing his daughter and baby mama on the song “Ungrateful.” The controversial rapper defended the track while streaming on Instagram Live.

“They just mad right now because I said some truthful things about her mother,” he said. “They mad. Everything I said was the truth … I told not one lie. Not one! One thing I ain’t gon’ do is lie. I told not one lie. What I said her mama did, she did. Ask her … And she probably—she mad about her brother. He playing spades with Tupac right now.”

Boosie’s song “Ungrateful” appeared on his latest album Goin Thru Some Thangs, which dropped on August 15. The track gained traction on social media after he dropped a music video for it.

“Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/Ol’ dirty-ass b#### ’bout to lie in court/Well, that AMG Benz I’ma need that back/Won’t play it like that, you ain’t ’bout to keep that/Guess the b#### still mad ’cause her brother got whacked/This the same n#### f##### your little sister in the cat/You sucked Bleek dick while I f##### you from the back/You ain’t never been s### but a f###### hood rat/Your ungrateful ass,” he rapped on the song.

Boosie also mentioned cutting off his daughter for life on “Ungrateful.” The Baton Rouge native revealed he removed her from his will on Instagram Live.

“The level of disrespect she got?” he said. “It ain’t would, I did take her out my will. I did! I did! It has been done. I did whatever to raise that child right. Tried everything. The disrespect you have for your daddy? You ain’t gon’ get nothing when I leave here.”

Boosie’s daughter Torianna Hatch criticized him after the release of “Ungrateful.” Hatch admitted she wished her father was in jail.

Hatch played audio of a heated argument between her father and mother in which Boosie threatened to blacken his daughter’s eyes. Boosie stood by his comments.

“I told her I was going to black her eye out three or four times,” he said. “Hopefully, I instilled some fear in her. Look like it ain’t work.”

Watch Boosie and his daughter’s Instagram Live videos below.