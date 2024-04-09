Boosie Badazz Defends R. Kelly In Rant About Older Man Dating Russell Simmons’ Daughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz defended disgraced singer R. Kelly with outrage over a dating age gap involving Russell Simmons’ daughter. The opinionated rapper believed Black people unfairly attacked Kelly while overlooking a 65-year-old man named Vittorio Assaf dating Simmons’ 21-year-old daughter Aoki.

“You got Russell Simmons’ daughter with a 65-year-old man and ain’t nobody saying nothing,” Boosie said. “But you tripping on R. Kelly … The way we on our own Black people, but the Black people ain’t saying nothing to [Assaf]. It’s a shame how Black people can drag Black people.”

Simmons, unlike Boosie, didn’t publicly condemn his daughter or Assaf.

“I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices,” Simmons told TMZ. “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

Boosie spoke out in support of Kelly in the past, doubting stories about Kelly holding women against their will. Boosie thought Kelly was unfairly punished for sex crimes and deserved a lighter prison sentence.

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30!” Boosie wrote in 2022. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone .N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man! College professors get probation for this s###.”

He added, “Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence, 30 years! Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference? but 30 years like Come on world!

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex trafficking and racketeering in New York. He received an additional year for enticing minors into sexual activity in Chicago. Kelly appealed his conviction, seeking a reversal or a new trial. He awaits a court’s ruling.