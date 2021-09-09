Boosie Badazz Drops Star-Studded “My Struggle” Trailer

Boosie Badazz has been working on a biopic telling the story of his life. The trailer for “My Struggle” has just been released.

Boosie Badazz has been making the headlines recently for his controversial opinions and ongoing struggles with his Instagram account! He’s been promising his fans for months that a movie of his life story was on the way, a few months ago teasing a trailer on Instagram Live. Now…the official trailer is here and fans get their first official glimpse of the film.

The action-packed trailer for “My Struggle” features appearances from FN Lucci, the late Mo3, Quando Rondo as well as Boosie himself.

The two-minute trailer reveals “My Struggle” will focus on Boosie’s life, his music, and struggles with the law. The movie is rated R and the trailer shows why with candid scenes of sex and violence sprinkled throughout.

Shot in his hometown of Baton Rouge, “My Struggle” is brought to life by Atlanta-based director Joe Yung Spike who has worked on music videos for Boosie in the past as well as fellow rappers, Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo.

Boosie’s son plays the younger version of him in the movie which Boosie declared the “best biopic you will ever see” during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

The film will premiere on September 24, although no details have been revealed as to where it will be available.