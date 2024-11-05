Boosie Badazz Reveals He’s Expecting Ninth Child 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz is adding to his large brood and is set to become a father again, announcing he has a baby on the way.

The father of eight recently announced he is set to become a father of nine. He shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of him dancing at an Atlanta Hawks game.

While Boosie is often seen enthusiastically grooving away courtside, he dropped some special moves on this occasion.

“BABY OTW DANCE ‼️” he shared in the caption. “IM ABOUT TO BE A DADDY AGAIN.”

While Boosie didn’t share any details about the mother of his baby, the rapper is engaged to Rajel Nelson.

Although Nelson has been open about her desire to have children, specifically a son, she denied being pregnant earlier this summer. However, during an Instagram Live back in January, Boosie’s fianceé told her followers she would not announce her pregnancy until her third trimester.

“Y’all ain’t going to know I’m pregnant until I’m about 7 months,” Nelson stated. “But that’s enough time for y’all to process it.”

Boosie and Rajel were set to walk down the aisle in April until a court ruling scuppered their plans.

In June 2023, a federal judge ordered Boosie Badazz not to contact any witnesses, including his fiancée, as part of his pretrial release conditions in a gun case.

He asked the court to release the restrictions in January 2024, arguing the couple were due to be married in April. However, the judge refused, ordering Boosie not to contact Nelson for at least 60 days.

Although the judge dismissed the case in June this year, a month later, Boosie claimed the prosecutor indicted him on the same charges.