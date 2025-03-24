Boosie Badazz Faces Backlash From Baton Rouge Attorney General & Late College Student’s Family

Boosie Badazz denies claims from Attorney General Liz Murrill that he used the likeness of the late Caleb Wilson’s name to promote his Boosie Bash event.

Boosie Badazz has responded to Baton Rouge Attorney General Liz Murrill in addition to the family of deceased college student Caleb Wilson over their claims regarding the scholarship fund he announced in honor of the late Southern University student amid his annual Boosie Bash celebration.

On Sunday (March 23), WBRZ News Louisiana 2 published a statement from Murrill accusing Boosie of using Wilson’s name, image and likeness to promote the sixth annual iteration of Boosie Bash. Wilson died last month in an alleged hazing incident linked to pledging to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Prior to the release of Murrill’s statement, Boosie announced his plans to launch the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship through the proceeds from Boosie Bash and confirmed he was working with Wilson’s family along with the Human Beatbox to set up the fund.

In a statement provided to the news outlet, Murrill alleges Wilson’s parents were unaware of Boosie Bash and had not given consent for the use of their son’s name to promote the event.

“Caleb Wilson’s parents have advised me that they have not given consent and know nothing about their son’s name and image being used to promote this event,” Murrill claims in the statement. “They didn’t even know the event was happening. They have requested that his name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials. I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event.”

Boosie responded to Murrill and Wilson’s parents on March 24 via a lengthy tweet in which he described the situation in part as “sad” and denied the allegations against him.

“ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYER n FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING,” Boosie Badazz wrote in the tweet he shared. “MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14. THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE. HOW THE F### CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT.”

Boosie went on to condemn the proposed legal action against him while also challenging the idea that he used Wilson’s death to amplify promotions of the event, explaining that his intention was only to help, which he claims was asked of him.

‘”THAT AINT ME “’“.A DEATH OF A STUDENT WONT HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT,” he wrote. “I WAS ASK TO HELP THE SITUATION N THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR YALL TO SAY THAT YALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP YALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N ‘“COMPLETELY WRONG. WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH BR IM DONE.ANOTHER MONEY GRAB. THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH.”

