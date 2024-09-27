Boosie Badazz’s Gay Daughter Reaches Breaking Point With His Homophobia

Boosie Badazz’s daughter Poison Ivi tearfully explained why she’s fed up with him talking about her sexuality.

Boosie Badazz’s daughter Poison Ivi revealed her issues with him in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday (September 27). Poison Ivi shed tears as she struggled to deal with her father’s insistence on discussing her sexuality in interviews.

“He always speaking on my sexuality,” she said. “The whole world know that. And it been about two years now that I’ll be quiet. I keep quiet on the s###. I wouldn’t say nothing … I just seen he recently did an interview with [Yung Miami] and he used the word ‘contaminating.’ And putting my siblings in it with that … I love and respect my siblings with everything in me. And they respect me and love me with everything in them. When [Boosie] getting on their nerves, I’m who they call. Most of my siblings [are] teenagers. Teenagers [Boosie] don’t want to grow up.”

She continued, “You keep speaking on me [being] gay. You keep doing interviews and I don’t say nothing, right? The first ever interview you did, you said you found out I was gay – that I like girls and I had a girlfriend – from a picture that went viral. That was a lie. I let that slide. I never addressed it. You found out I was gay a year before. The incident happened in Jamaica when you called me a gay b-word. So, if the world really knew all the things and the hurtful things you told me before and I forgave, you wouldn’t even understand.”

Boosie’s public criticism of Poison Ivi’s sexuality frustrated her. She questioned why he refused to stop despite her loyalty to him.

“N####, I’m your blood,” she said. “I am your daughter. And me, I feel like I done been through the most with you. And every time I turn around, you bash me. It’s like you bash me. And it’s like the whole world can go against you, but Ivi won’t. Since I’ve been a little girl, I never would go against you. And I think I’m really fed up.”

Poison Ivi noted she never said Boosie was a bad father because he’s not. But she hated how he’d rather go to the internet instead of having a conversation with his kids.

“You making me do [this] ‘cause you steady speaking on me,” she said.

Poison Ivi, a talented rapper in her own right, believed she would be more successful if he talked about her music as much as did her sexuality.

“If you broadcasted my music the way you broadcast me being gay, maybe I’ll be further than what I am,” she said. “But you so worried about me being gay you can’t even see my true talent.”

Boosie claims he’s not homophobic. He released a song titled “Letter to the LGBT” in June.