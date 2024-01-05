Boosie Badazz Gets Slammed By Gay Celebrity Milan Christopher For Sending Offensive DM

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz’s negative reaction to depictions of homosexuality in The Color Purple movie led to online backlash. For example, Milan Christopher railed against Boosie for his take.

“You mean to tell me you walked out on Color Purple when the gay love scene happened BUT STAYED WHEN THE RAPE, BEATING, MOLESTATION, & SELLING OF LITTLE BLACK GIRLS OCCURRED? Typical, slow ahz contradicting ahz dweeb!” Milan Christopher tweeted on Tuesday (January 2).

Apparently, Boosie Badazz got wind of the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member’s comments. Milan Christopher posted an alleged Instagram direct message from Boosie that read, “Shut yo f##### ass up lol.”

Y’all wana know something-Im so Fuqn sick of Boosie lame ahz. You mean to tell me you walked out on Color Purple when the gay love scene happened BUT STAYED WHEN THE RAPE, BEATING, MOLESTATION, & SELLING OF LITTLE BLACK GIRLS OCCURRED? Typical, Slow ahz contradicting ahz dweeb!🙄 — Milan Christopher (@MilanChrisGordy) January 2, 2024

In addition, Christopher went off on the “Wipe Me Down” rapper in his Instagram caption. The openly gay entertainer wrote, “I can clock another d### eater from a mile away – no matter how DL AND [rainbow emoji] phobic they portray to be.”

He also stated, “Maybe when you [were] in jail and you watched them [rainbow emoji] men pounding each other backs out for 5 mins instead of walking away, turning your head or closing your eyes is when your tootie 1st started twitching – is this when you wished it was you getting your hole dug out?”

Milan Christopher also had more to say on X. He posted, “There is not another so-called ‘STRAIGHT’ person in sports, politics, music & rap history that is more obsessed WITH GHEEYS & their lifestyle than LIL BOOCHIE BOOTISIE CAT. Every month, every week & every interview he is [in] the alphabet community business- Like what tf is really going on Aunty?”

Milan Christopher’s clapbacks at Boosie Badazz comes after Ts Madison clashed with the In My Feelings (Goin’ Thru It) mixtape creator. Madison, a transgender media personality, suggested Boosie needed an intervention to sort out his “homosexual demons.”