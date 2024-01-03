Ts Madison Says Boosie Needs Intervention For His “Homosexual Demons” Following “The Color Purple” Criticism

Boosie Badazz is back in the headlines again for his take on the LGBTQ community. After previously complaining about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter and openly gay rapper Lil Nas X, this time Boosie took issue with The Color Purple motion picture.

“I had to walk out of The Color Purple movie… because I had my little girls with me [and] it seemed like a [rainbow emoji] love story!!” Boosie tweeted on Tuesday (January 2).

He returned to X (formerly Twitter) to add, “Why if someone doesn’t agree with the [rainbow emoji] narrative that’s being pushed why do y’all say that person who doesn’t agree is [rainbow emoji]? That’s bullying.”

Boosie also posted, “My granddad was a preacher (Southern Baptist) [and] I’m just tryna raise my kids with the same beliefs [and[ respect we was raise with. It’s just this world will have [you in] a fight to do so!!”

Many social media users called out Boosie for his apparent hypocrisy. For example, online commenters pointed out the Baton Rouge native’s “They Dykin'” song. That track includes the lines, “Two redbones kissin’ in da back seat. Girl, don’t stop keep going and relax me.”

Other people brought up Boosie admitting to having a “grown woman” perform oral sex on his then-underage son and nephews. After facing widespread backlash, he later claimed those comments were him “just clowning” on Instagram.

As far as The Color Purple criticism, transgender media personality Ts Madison slammed the 41-year-old southerner for apparently ignoring the depictions of sexual, physical and mental abuse by men in the film.

Ts Madison Goes In On The Outspoken Rapper

“So #lilboosie you sat there with your daughter while [Celie’s] ‘Daddy’ took her [second] child that he fathered and gave it to the pastor and his wife. You sat there with your daughter while Mister came and bought her from her daddy at 14,” Ts Madison posted on Instagram.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge also wrote, “You sat there with your daughter while MISTER enslaved CELIE to cook and clean his nasty house with HIS children. You sat there with your daughter and watched MISTER beat, sexually destroy and drag Celie all over the floor. You sat there with your daughter and watched MISTER bring his side chick into the house with CELIE.”

“Then you try and come to social media and bring the ‘what about the kids mane’ campaign you been on and attempt to use God to justify you and the people who stand with you???? Tuh… and they call us DELUSIONAL,” Ts Madison continued.

The Perfect Find cast member concluded, “Sir: the character you play in real life is MISTER, The Daddy, The pastor and all the other men who abused CELIE in that movie!! And have the nerve to finally be ‘concerned’ about what a kiss would do to ‘influence’ your daughter… There is truly some intervention needed in your life to sort out these homosexual demons you’re fighting… #shifttheconcern this year #2024.”