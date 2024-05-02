Nicki Minaj Fans Out Over Cyndi Lauper During Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj brought out Cyndi Lauper as a special guest during her recent show in Brooklyn.

The rapper surprised fans by inviting the music icon to join her on stage as a guest artist during her concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.”

The pair performed Nicki’s 2023 song “Pink Friday Girls,” which features a sample of Cyndi’s iconic song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

After Cyndi, 70, took to the stage, the duo walked hand in hand down Nicki’s runway before launching into the song.

According to footage shared by a fan on social media, Nicki Minaj, 41, paused halfway through the song to tell the crowd to “make some noise for this icon, this legend.”

After their performance, Nicki Minaj and Cyndi Lauper shared a sweet embrace.

“I have been speaking about this woman in my interviews since I first began rapping,” Nicki said.

Cyndi’s surprise appearance at the concert comes days after the rapper performed with Drake at her concert in Toronto on Tuesday. The pair performed their collaborative track “Needle.”

Nicki is currently in the middle of the North American leg of her world tour and will next perform in New Orleans on May 8. She will kick off the European leg of her tour on May 23 in Amsterdam.