Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Drake Amid His Ongoing Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The leader of the Barbz shared the stage with Drizzy in Toronto.

Drake and Nicki Minaj rose to superstardom as part of the Young Money crew. As Drake engages in a lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar, the Canadian’s “Needle” collaborator showed him love on social media.

Nicki Minaj brought out Drake during her Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Drizzy’s hometown of Toronto. The surprise appearance made news because the OVO boss told the crowd, “You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do.”

Many Hip-Hop fans assumed that Drake delivered that message in response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” diss track which dropped on Tuesday (April 30). Lamar blasted his adversary on multiple fronts throughout the six-minute record.

In addition to dissing Drake on the “Euphoria” song, Kendrick Lamar also warned, “Field goal, punt y’all n#####, they punk y’all n#####, nobody never took my food. Whoever that’s f#####’ with him, f### you n#####, and f### the industry too.”

Apparently, Nicki Minaj did not take Lamar’s warnings on “Euphoria” too seriously. The Pink Friday 2 album creator still shouted out Drake on the X platform following his pop-up at her Tuesday night show in Canada.

“Looking through my DRICKI pics & they came out so cute. Awwwwwwwww. He made me so happy tonight by coming out. Them screams be REAL different when the boy touch down chi. Posting some IG content shortly,” Nicki Minaj tweeted.