Cardi B Declares “Men Are Dogs” Amid Offset Reconciliation Rumors 

Cardi B maintains a pessimistic outlook concerning male fidelity, insisting that men will sleep with anybody, like dogs.

The “Like What” hitmaker took to Instagram Live on Thursday (April 2) to share her take on dating.

“I believe that men are dogs,” Cardi B began before explaining why men aren’t compared to other animals. According to Cardi, the comparison is justified because dogs are not exclusive and will mate with other breeds.

“Because let me tell you about a dog. A dog f#### anything. He could be a pitbull and he’s going to f### chihuahua. Real life dogs, you could put them in a cage with any type of animal and they’re going to f### all of them. That’s why men get compared to dogs because they just don’t give a f###.”

However, Cardi B placed the onus on women for putting up with it. “I can’t even be mad at the men,’ she added. “But us women … like what are we doing?”

Cardi B’s comments come amid rumors she and husband Offset have reconciled. The couple announced their separation last year following months of cheating rumors. However, since then they have been frequently spotted together.

Earlier this week fans speculated the Hip-hop supercouple rekindled their romance. They enjoyed a courtside date watching the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B Claims ” Y’all Need Shaming”

Meanwhile Cardi B’s “men are dogs” conversation stemmed from her reaction to an episode of popular YouTube series 20 vs. 1. The show featured rapper JP screening 20 potential dates. A clip went viral after one of the contestants had a very intimate encounter with JP during taping.

“Y’all didn’t even have a real conversation with each other, and you just ate his dick in the afternoon,“ Cardi B stated.

She added that “A man gone’ be a man,” before turning to the women. Although she insisted, she’s not a “s### shamer,” she added, “y’all need some shaming.”

Cardi went on to point on, “STDs exist,” questioning whether JP used a condom during the NSFW incident. “I’m helping you from diseases,” she claimed. “I am helping you to stay healthy, so y’all need me.”