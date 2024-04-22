Offset Fights With Money-Thrower In NYC Club But Ends Night With Cardi B 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset got into a scuffle after throwing money at an NYC strip club and had to be pulled away by security before things got out of hand.

Offset got into a scuffle with a clubgoer over the weekend after engaging in a money-throwing war at an NYC strip club.

The Migos rapper went viral after videos circulated online showing him tossing money into the air at Starlets strip club in New York on Saturday night (April 20).

After appearing to argue with someone in the crowd, Offset begins to walk off stage before turning around suddenly and leaping into the audience. He engages in a brief scuffle with partygoers, but security hauls him away before the situation escalates further.

While the events leading up to the skirmish are unclear, the DJ can be heard on the speakers telling guests to leave the building. “You aint gotta throw the money in his face. Chill! Relax, relax!” the DJ orders.

ffsetFollowing the altercation, the “Shooter” hitmaker took to his Instagram Story. While he didn’t address the fight, he showed off a new gift for Cardi B, despite their recent public separation.

“You can have whatever you like,” Offset tells Cardi B in the video, singing the lyrics from T.I.’s 2008 hit song. “Yeah man. You get what you want.”

Offset bought a new Richard Mille watch for Cardi B worth over $360K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Deb9E23rzy — RED🅱ARZ (@redbarrz) April 21, 2024

Cardi B flexed her gift from Offset, a white Richard Mille watch, during her hosting at a 4/20 event at Whisper Room in New York.

Lil’ Kim and Cardi B COMING pic.twitter.com/SQuGtlLbtZ — Lil Kim The Queen Beeeee (@LilKimDaGoddes_) April 22, 2024

The Hip-Hop super couple announced their split last year amid infidelity accusations.