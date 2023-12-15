Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Doing Her “Dirty” For Years Amid Emotional Instagram Tirade

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also referred to the Migos member as a “b#### a## n####.”

Cardi B and Offset’s fairytale romance came to an end sometime this year, but the Grammy-winning rapper only revealed the split this month. While she’s been mostly tight-lipped about what led to the split, she provided some context on Friday (December 15) during an emotionally-charged Instagram Live rant.

“This motherf###er really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” Cardi said. “You really been f###ng feeling yourself, you b#### a## n###a, with your b#### a## album and s##t, and you’ve really been f###ing doing me dirty after so many f###ng years that I motherf###ng helped your a##, not even a f###ing thank you did I get from your b#### a##! I’m so f###ing tired of it!”

She also tweeted, “@OffsetYRN you a b#### a## n#### …and trust me imma f###in take it there! Motherf###as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi is fed tf up, men are really awful creatures pic.twitter.com/GhLL0Tqkqg — FREE TAXSTONE! (@MuvaofGotti) December 15, 2023

Cardi B confirmed their breakup on December 11 after Blueface claimed Offset slept with Chrisean Rock. She wrote: “I don’t know if you guys been getting clues for me from my Lives or from my Stories when I put some certain music or find my own followings. When it comes to today’s events, I don’t know if it’s true. I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.”

She added she didn’t think Offset cheated on her with Rock but also didn’t “care to find out.” She continued, “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

The couple got married in 2017, but their relationship has been marred by infidelity rumors, primarily on the Migos rapper’s side. They have two children together.