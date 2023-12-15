Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj Liking Shady Post About “WAP”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Billboard numbers have reignited the bad blood between the two superstars.

It appears the longstanding feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will not end anytime soon. A new round in the two rappers’ online war kicked off on Thursday (December 14).

Nicki Minaj took to X to complain about Billboard allegedly dismissing some of the sales for her Pink Friday 2 album. According to the New York native, her fifth studio LP could lose sales units because she supposedly violated a rule about asking fans to show proof of purchase for her music.

Part of Minaj’s complaint included her writing, “You can give out millions on Cash App tho.” She also liked a tweet that called out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s $1 million Cash App giveaway in 2020. The “WAP” collaborators launched the #WAPParty contest as a way to “celebrate all the powerful women out there.”

X post liked by Nicki Minaj

Cardi B responded to the discourse about the #WAPParty giveaway by also liking a tweet. That X post read, “The Cash App partnership for WAP was during the end of the second week. It was already number one and it required NO proof of purchase and didn’t even require you to be a Cardi fan. The only requirement was that you had to be a WOMAN who could use the extra funds.”

Both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s social media activity got picked up by several blogs. In particular, The Neighborhood Talk only reposted the liked tweet by Cardi. The Grammy Award winner then jumped into TNT‘s comment section.

X post liked by Cardi B

“Please post who was liking s### with my name in it first. Please post how because of that I started gettin dragged on Twitter about lies!! Ya always posting my response but never when I’m being antagonized and lied on. I was minding my business!!” Cardi wrote.

She also added, “WAP debuted at # 1 and I teamed off with Cash App AFTER to give away money for women who was in need during the pandemic. No mention or purchase of my music needed!! It was to help THEM. Ya keep poking at me with narratives and then when I finally [respond] I’m the issue. Keep my name out ya mouth!!”