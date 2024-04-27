Joe Biden Explains How He Avoided Becoming Suicidal Drunk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

.Joe Biden sat down with Howard Stern and revealed he contemplated committing suicide after the death of his wife and child in a tragic car accident

Joe Biden has revealed he contemplated suicide after his first wife Neilia and their infant daughter died in a car crash.

The United States President recalled how his mental health declined significantly after the tragic incident during an interview with Howard Stern on Friday.

“You don’t have to be crazy to commit suicide,” Joe Biden shared. “In just a brief moment, I thought about going to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump.”

Joe Biden ultimately dismissed the idea because of his sons, Beau and Hunter.

“I had two kids,” he said. “It wasn’t like I got to commit suicide. It was like I had been to the top of the mountain, and it’s never going to happen again. You’re never going to be OK.”

Biden’s first wife, Neilia Hunter, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car accident while out shopping days before Christmas in December 1972.

A tractor-trailer carrying corn broadsided the family’s Chevrolet station wagon. The President revealed he also considered numbing his pain with alcohol at the time.

“I used to sit there and just think I’m going to take out a bottle of scotch,” he added. “I’m going to just drink it and get drunk.”

His family history of alcoholism, however, stopped him from succumbing. Joe Biden found love again after the death of his first wife Jill, Biden, whom he married in 1977.

The pair expanded their family with daughter Ashley Biden in 1981.