Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” Album On Pace For No. 1 Billboard 200 Debut

It’s been nearly a decade since Nicki Minaj has done numbers like this!

Nicki Minaj is set to hit a new career milestone based on the first-week sales projections for Pink Friday 2. According to projections from Hits Daily Double, Minaj is headed for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, with nearly 200,000 total album-equivalent units moved in its opening week. It serves as one of the largest debuts of Minaj’s career. The last time she did similar numbers was in 2014 upon the release of her fan-favorite album, The Pink Print.

PF2 has spent five days at the top spot on Apple Music’s worldwide albums chart and six of the songs from the set, including “Needle” featuring Drake and the J. Cole-assisted “Let Me Calm Down,” appeared on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut chart dated December 8-10.

Minaj has also egged on the hype surrounding the project by promising fans additional versions of PF2 in the coming weeks. In a tweet replying to a fan on Twitter (X), Minaj told the user there will be more than one “deluxe” version of the LP while hinting at yet another surprise guest feature.

“Y’all def getting 3 more don’t get on my nerves,” Minaj wrote in part. “And y’all will only get that final #GagCity complete package with y’all friend y’all been asking for IF & WHEN y’all gag the live chi. As for today & tmrw tho…We will certainly roll out the pink carpet for our visitors.”

Find the stream for Pink Friday 2 below.