Nicki Minaj Calls For Calm As She Prepares Changes To “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj planned to tweak her new album “Pink Friday 2” and add more songs following its December 8 release.

Nicki Minaj announced impending alterations to her new album Pink Friday 2 following its release on Friday (December 8). The leader of the Barbz told her loyal fans not to worry, assuring them the changes will not stop listeners from having access to Pink Friday 2.

“You know I’m never done editing s###,” Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram Stories. “There r some songs we r swapping out where the raps will be a tad louder. It won’t stop you from being able to stream the album. Or that song. No worries. It’ll be a seamless transition. But these words on a few of these songs r too important for you to not hear them.”

She added, “Also, all the lyrics will be out soon as well. No lyrics have been put out by me as of yet.”

Nicki also teased adding new songs to Pink Friday 2. The Republic Records artist revealed more of her post-release plans for the 22-track album on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Next week #GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday,” she wrote. “Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs.”

Nicki released her long-awaited Pink Friday 2 on Friday to coincide with her 41st birthday. She initially intended to drop the album in October then pushed it back to November before finally settling on a December release date.

The project is her first album since 2018’s Queen. Pink Friday 2 features collaborations with Drake, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert and Future, among others.

Production was handled by Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, Don Cannon, FINNEAS, ATL Jacob, Dr. Luke and more. Nicki’s latest album includes a slew of samples, most notably Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and Rick James’ “Super Freak.”

Stream Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 below.