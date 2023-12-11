Cardi B Reacts To Rumors Offset Slept With Chrisean Rock: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The internet was in a frenzy over the weekend after Blueface accused his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock of having sex with Cardi B’s husband, Offset. Cardi has now addressed the speculation.

“Being tatted on a hoe is not a flex. You literally f##### Cardi B’s husband [a] couple [of] weeks ago. I’m tired of n##### looking at me while they f###### you, get the rest of em gone ASAP please,” Blueface tweeted about Chrisean on Sunday (December 10).

He also added, “‘Tried to keep [your] secret but you keep popping it on these apps, ima only state facts every time… So you ain’t f##### Cardi’s husband [on] November 10th at 4 am at their house in LA… I’m making this up?”

Offset responded to the “Thotiana” rapper by tweeting, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man, you need some help!” Blueface has since deleted those specific X posts about the Migos member and Chrisean Rock.

I ain't never talk or touch that lady.



Real talk man you need some help! https://t.co/lsDRLj3W2F — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 10, 2023

Cardi B Says She Didn’t Know How To Tell The World About Her Breakup With Offset

According to The Breakfast Club, Cardi B went on social media to discuss the ongoing drama involving her family. The Invasion of Privacy album creator confirmed she separated from Offset before Blueface’s allegations came to light.

“I don’t know if you guys been getting clues for me from my Lives or from my Stories when I put some certain music or find my own followings,” Cardi B told her fans. “When it comes to today’s events, I don’t know if it’s true. I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.”

She then stated, “I just don’t know how to tell the world but I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you. I kind of wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you. So I changed my mind but it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I wanted to start 2024 like fresh, open. I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning.”

Cardi B and Offset got married in a secret wedding in September 2017. The estranged couple has two children together – 5-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus and 2-year-old Wave Set Cephus. This weekend also saw Cardi headlined the sold-out TikTok In The Mix global music event. Offset was also part of that show’s lineup.