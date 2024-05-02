Azealia Banks Drags Kendrick Lamar, Claims He Sent Goons To Press Drake & J. Cole  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks declared Drake the victor in his battle with Kendrick Lamar and slammed K. Dot for referencing YNW Melly’s criminal case.

On Wednesday (May 1), the outspoken artist declared Drake the winner in a lengthy rant on her Instagram Stories. She also mocked Lamar, calling him a “fake gangsta nepo baby,” and criticizing his “Euphoria” diss.

“Quit the b#######,” she urged. ”Drake Won. That’s it.” Additionally, Banks called Lamar “weak” for referencing incarcerated rapper YNW Melly’s murder case.

“That kid is being tried in Florida for a double homicide with potential to receive the death penalty as punishment for his crime,” she wrote.

Furthermore, Banks claimed K. Dot sent “goons” to force Drake and J. Cole to remove their respective diss tracks from streaming platforms before dropping “Euphoria,” which she branded a “s##### pamper.” Nonetheless, it’s worth noting Drizzy removed his K. Dot diss after Tupac’s estate threatened to sue him for using the late icon’s voice. Meanwhile, Cole shelled his track after apologising to Lamar.

She then urged Drake to be “petty” and take legal action against Lamar to make him stand down.

“There’s absolutely a legitimate legal way to punk Kendrick into also giving Drake [an] apology and having him remove his garbage track from the internet,” she added.

While Banks believes Lamar is “overrated” and says “there’s nothing” he can do to beat Drake, she claimed Cory Gunz would wash everybody.

“Not a single one of them is f##### with Cory Gunz, Styles P, Cyhi Da Prince, Future or any other male rapper that acts like he has some dick in his pants. Ffs,’ she added.