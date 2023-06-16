Azealia Banks Lambasts Doja Cat For “Corny” Music And Disses Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks pulled no punches when sharing her opinions on Doja Cat’s new music and Kendrick Lamar’s status in Hip-Hop.

Azealia Banks criticized Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar in an Instagram Stories rant on Friday (June 16).

The outspoken rapper complained about Doja Cat’s music after the pop star dropped a new single titled “Attention.” Azealia Banks was unimpressed, taking issue with Doja Cat’s focus on rapping.

“I really be wanting to like Doja’s music but it’s all just sooo try hard,” Azealia Banks wrote. “Her first album was actually cool as hell… it was her own authentic art voice… Doja doesn’t have the theater training/authentic hunger needed to seamlessly be the master of genre she’s trying to be. She sounds like a white girl that grew up in a house LOL.”

She continued, “Like her approach to trying to conceptualize an authentic rap record is giving Angel Haze NYC WANNABE levels of boring rippity rap/cheesy SoHo whiteboy hypebeast circa ’06. Like she’s giving me those weird FKA Twigs biracial girl identity crisis vibes … Lol sis, these rap n##### are dickriders and are def gonna gas you like you ate it, but I’m telling you with love…… This is DUMB corny.”

Azealia Banks referred to Doja Cat as “Doja Lamar” and claimed the new music was “not the artistic statement she wants it to be.” The opinionated rapper then turned her attention to Kendrick Lamar, belittling his work.

“To be fair, Kendrick got some cool hooks and melodies but I think he’s MAD overrated and extremely complacent,” she wrote. “I don’t care to argue about ghostwriters because who cares, but nah…. Kendrick dead ass has white ghostwriters writing about the black struggle n s### … He be making that kind of rap music that allows white people to indulge in weird fetishization of ‘the black struggle’ to patronize and absolve themselves of any real social responsibility because they think being a Kendrick fan is proof that they are ‘Allies.’”

Azealia Banks scoffed at Kendrick Lamar ranking himself among Hip-Hop’s elite. She didn’t consider him to be in the same league as Drake, much less Jay-Z.

“Kendrick is really buggin if he thinks he’s f##### with Drake on any day,” she wrote. “I LOL’ed hard at that lil sub he threw Drake and laughed EVEN HARDER at him thinking he’s skilled enough to put his name in the same sentence with Jay…. Like my n####, u r not f### with Wayne/Drake/Styles P/Jadakiss/Nicki Minaj/Remy Ma/OR Azealia Banks.”

