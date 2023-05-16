Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GKMC’ Spends A Record-Extending 550 Weeks On The Album Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

K. Dot has the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, the second studio album by Compton emcee Kendrick Lamar, sits at No. 45 on the most recent Billboard 200. The project has remained on the chart for 550 weeks.

Kendrick Lamar extended his record for having the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album in the history of the Billboard 200. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is also among the Top 15 longest-charting albums of any genre.

Detroit-bred rapper Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits greatest hits compilation charted for a total of 631 weeks. Pink Floyd holds the all-time record. The British Rock band’s The Dark Side of the Moon clocked in 981 weeks.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City dropped in October 2012. Kendrick Lamar’s mainstream breakout album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart that year. GKMC received five nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2014, including Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year.

The TDE/Aftermath/Interscope release featured Jay Rock, Drake, MC Eiht, and Dr. Dre. For the deluxe edition, Lamar added another track with Dr. Dre as well as the Grammy-nominated “Now or Never” with Mary J. Blige.

Kendrick Lamar continues to receive widespread critical praise for Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. Last year, Rolling Stone magazine ranked GKMC at No. 1 on the publication’s “50 Greatest Concept Albums of All Time” list.

Meanwhile, Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album Damn has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 317 weeks. His “Poetic Justice” collaborator Drake has four albums in the 300-week club – Take Care (532 weeks), Nothing Was The Same (467), Views (365), and More Life (304).