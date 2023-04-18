Drake’s ‘More Life’ Becomes His Fourth Project To Spend 300 Weeks On The Billboard 200

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The OVO boss has dominated the charts for over a decade.

Aubrey Drake Graham continues to rack up impressive accolades. The Canadian singer/rapper now has four bodies of work to clock in at least 300 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

This week saw Drake’s More Life reach the 300-week milestone. The 2017 commercial mixtape charted at No. 95 on the latest Billboard 200 after debuting at No. 1 in April 2017.

Additionally, Drake has three other former No. 1 projects in the 300-week club. More Life joins 2016’s Views (361 weeks), 2013’s Nothing Was The Same (463 weeks), and 2011’s Take Care (528 weeks).

Albums by other Hip Hop/R&B recording artists have attained 300-week status in recent months. SZA’s Ctrl hit 300 weeks in March. Post Malone’s Stoney passed 300 weeks last September.

More Life features Kanye West, Young Thug, Giggs, Skepta, Quavo, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Jorja Smith, Sampha, PartyNextDoor, and Black Coffee. The Recording Industry Association of America certified Drake’s More Life as 3x-Platinum.

The LP hosts the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles “Fake Love,” “Passionfruit,” and “Portland.” “Fake Love” earned a 4x-Platinum Award. “Passionfruit” received 3x-Platinum certification. “Portland” is 2x-Platinum.

Drake also added another Top 10 song on the most recent Hot 100. “Search & Rescue” opened at No. 2. He currently holds the Hot 100 records for most career entries (294), Top 40s (174), Top 20s (116), Top 10s (68), and Top 5s (35).